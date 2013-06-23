June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Travelers Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut Ken Duke wins play-off at the second extra hole 268 Ken Duke (U.S.) 69 68 65 66 268 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 66 69 66 67 269 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 65 70 65 69 270 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 63 67 70 70 271 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 69 72 65 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 67 68 68 272 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 68 70 66 68 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 61 73 66 72 273 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 67 72 71 63 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 69 67 69 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 68 71 66 68 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 70 70 65 68 274 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 68 70 64 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 68 72 66 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 67 68 71 68 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 67 69 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 68 68 71 275 Kevin Sutherland (U.S.) 69 70 68 68 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 65 72 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 66 66 73 70 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 67 70 72 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 67 67 72 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 67 66 68 74 276 Gary Christian (Britain) 71 69 70 66 Greg Owen (Britain) 70 69 69 68 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 67 68 71 70 Andres Romero (Argentina) 71 68 67 70 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 62 71 70 73 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 71 66 66 73 277 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 67 70 73 67 Cameron Percy (Australia) 71 68 71 67 Erik Compton (U.S.) 72 66 71 68 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 70 70 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 68 73 69 Aaron Watkins (U.S.) 69 69 70 69 Chris Williams (U.S.) 71 68 69 69 John Merrick (U.S.) 65 71 71 70 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 71 68 68 70 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 67 66 72 Marc Leishman (Australia) 66 70 68 73 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 72 66 66 73 Richard Lee (U.S.) 66 71 66 74 278 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 67 73 68 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 71 69 70 68 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 67 70 72 69 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 68 70 70 Harris English (U.S.) 72 67 69 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 68 69 71 Ian Poulter (Britain) 73 66 67 72 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 68 65 71 74 279 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 65 70 75 69 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 72 68 70 69 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 69 69 71 70 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 70 69 70 70 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 67 73 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 69 71 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 69 69 72 280 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 65 70 75 70 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 68 68 72 72 Robert Streb (U.S.) 67 70 70 73 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 72 69 73 Tim Clark (South Africa) 73 67 66 74 281 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 67 71 72 71 David Mathis (U.S.) 67 71 72 71 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 69 71 71 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 71 69 70 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 67 75 72 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 69 70 70 72 282 David Branshaw (U.S.) 67 71 72 72 283 Rod Pampling (Australia) 65 74 71 73 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 69 70 74 284 Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 68 69 71 76 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 66 66 72 80 287 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 73 69 78