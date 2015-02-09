Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in San Diego, California Jason Day wins play-off at the second extra hole 279 Jason Day (Australia) 73 65 71 70 279 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 70 68 72 Harris English (U.S.) 68 66 73 72 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 72 68 69 280 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 70 70 68 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 70 70 69 71 281 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 68 76 69 Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 65 72 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 66 70 73 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 67 72 68 282 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 73 70 68 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 65 73 74 70 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 71 73 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 69 73 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 72 70 71 69 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 70 70 74 283 Chad Collins (U.S.) 75 66 75 67 Colt Knost (U.S.) 69 72 71 71 284 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 72 71 69 72 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 71 71 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 67 70 75 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 67 71 70 76 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 71 72 74 285 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 68 77 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 73 68 70 74 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 70 68 70 77 286 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 70 75 71 John Peterson (U.S.) 68 72 70 76 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 72 73 74 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 66 72 76 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 69 69 71 77 287 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 72 74 72 Greg Owen (Britain) 70 70 72 75 Brian Harman (U.S.) 71 69 71 76 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 75 67 71 74 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 69 71 75 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 67 74 72 74 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 70 73 73 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 73 69 69 76 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 67 73 72 75 288 David Toms (U.S.) 70 69 76 73 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 70 71 75 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 66 74 74 74 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 70 74 73 289 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 70 72 71 76 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 69 72 74 74 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 72 75 74 John Huh (U.S.) 74 66 76 73 290 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 69 72 77 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 70 72 73 75 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 74 71 76 John Senden (Australia) 72 71 73 74 291 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 72 76 73 Cameron Percy (Australia) 71 69 73 78 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 70 75 75 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 64 73 76 78 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 74 69 75 73 Martin Flores (U.S.) 71 72 73 75 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 75 73 75 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 71 70 76 74 292 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 72 72 79 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 70 73 71 78 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 73 74 75 293 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 73 70 77 73 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 73 67 76 77 Roger Sloan (Canada) 73 68 76 76 294 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 76 67 76 75 Andres Romero (Argentina) 73 69 75 77 295 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 76 75 78 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 72 71 74 78 Matt Every (U.S.) 72 71 77 75 296 Daniel Miernicki (U.S.) 76 65 74 81 298 Zack Sucher (U.S.) 78 65 79 76 300 Pat Perez (U.S.) 75 65 77 83