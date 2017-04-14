April 14 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Friday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The cut was set at 141. -10 Luke Donald (Britain) 65 67 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 65 67 -8 Ian Poulter (Britain) 66 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 66 68 -7 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 66 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 67 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 67 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 65 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 63 72 -6 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 68 68 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 64 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 67 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 70 66 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 66 William McGirt (U.S.) 68 68 -5 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 68 Alex Cejka (Germany) 71 66 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 69 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 66 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 69 68 Cameron Smith (Australia) 67 70 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 67 70 Anirban Lahiri (India) 67 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 69 -4 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 66 72 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 69 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 69 69 Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) 68 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 68 70 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 72 66 -3 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 73 66 Martin Laird (Britain) 69 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 71 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 71 68 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 67 72 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 70 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 70 69 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 72 67 Mark Anderson (U.S.) 69 70 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 68 71 Russell Henley (U.S.) 66 73 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 69 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 67 72 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 67 72 -2 Steve Marino (U.S.) 69 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 70 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 71 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 70 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 72 68 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 71 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 68 Grayson Murray (U.S.) 67 73 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 71 David Hearn (Canada) 70 70 Ryan Blaum (U.S.) 71 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 73 67 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 70 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 71 69 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 71 69 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 74 -1 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 71 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 71 70 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 75 66 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 70 71 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 73 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 71 70 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 68 73 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 74 67 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 72 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 66 75 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 70 71 0 DNQ Luke List (U.S.) 75 67 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 70 John Huh (U.S.) 70 72 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 72 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 69 73 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 72 John Senden (Australia) 72 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 72 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 68 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 74 1 DNQ David Lingmerth (Sweden) 72 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 72 71 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 74 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 69 74 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 74 69 Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 75 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 73 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 71 72 Andrew Loupe (U.S.) 71 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 72 2 DNQ Michael Kim (U.S.) 71 73 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 74 70 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 74 Robert Streb (U.S.) 76 68 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 72 72 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 72 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 74 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 72 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 73 3 DNQ Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 73 72 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 68 77 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 73 72 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 71 74 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 72 4 DNQ Chad Collins (U.S.) 76 70 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 74 72 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 69 77 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 70 76 John Peterson (U.S.) 72 74 Ben Martin (U.S.) 71 75 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 74 72 Ken Duke (U.S.) 75 71 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 73 73 5 DNQ Harris English (U.S.) 74 73 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 72 75 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 73 74 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 72 75 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 76 6 DNQ Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 78 7 DNQ Danny Willett (Britain) 71 78 12 DNQ Jim Herman (U.S.) 77 77 14 DNQ Jin Cheng (China) 78 78 15 DNQ Brooks Blackburn (U.S.) 81 76 WDW Matt Every (U.S.) 74