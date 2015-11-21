Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour RSM Classic on Saturday in Sea Island, Georgia -16 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 65 67 64 -13 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 66 65 68 -12 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 67 68 65 -11 Alex Cejka (Germany) 67 67 67 -10 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 64 72 66 Jim Herman (U.S.) 66 69 67 -9 David Hearn (Canada) 64 72 67 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 67 68 Jon Curran (U.S.) 67 70 66 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 67 70 66 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 65 67 71 -8 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 66 71 67 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 70 67 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 72 65 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 68 70 66 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 66 67 71 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 68 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 70 67 Michael Kim (U.S.) 67 67 70 -7 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 65 70 70 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 66 70 69 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 66 72 67 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 70 68 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 67 66 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 65 71 69 Robert Streb (U.S.) 70 66 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 67 69 Cameron Percy (Australia) 67 69 69 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 71 65 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 67 70 68 Harris English (U.S.) 68 71 66 Tim Herron (U.S.) 69 70 66 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66 71 68 -6 Matt Atkins (U.S.) 70 69 67 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 64 74 68 John Huh (U.S.) 69 69 68 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.) 68 70 68 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 67 67 72 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 68 68 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 69 70 67 Russell Henley (U.S.) 66 72 68 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68 69 69 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 69 69 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 68 72 66 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 67 71 68 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 70 69 67 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 66 73 67 -5 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 65 72 70 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 66 71 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 71 68 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 65 71 Jason Gore (U.S.) 65 69 73 -4 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 67 73 68 Mark Hensby (Australia) 68 69 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 68 71 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 70 69 69 K.J. Choi (Korea) 68 71 69 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 66 73 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 68 71 69 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 71 69 68 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 67 70 71 -3 Lucas Lee (Brazil) 71 69 69 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 71 69 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 68 72 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 70 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 67 71 71 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 66 71 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 71 Davis Love III (U.S.) 70 70 69 Steve Marino (U.S.) 68 70 71 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 71 67 71 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 66 74 69 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 71 69 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 70 71