Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Thursday in Kapalua, Hawaii -8 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 65 -7 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 -6 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 67 -5 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68 -4 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 -3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70 Jason Day (Australia) 70 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 Matt Every (U.S.) 70 -2 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71 -1 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 0 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 73 2 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 75 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 75 Davis Love III (U.S.) 75 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75 3 James Hahn (U.S.) 76 4 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 77 DNS Jim Furyk (U.S.)