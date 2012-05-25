May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading second round scores from the U.S. PGA Tour's Colonial Invitational on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas (par-70)

129 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 64 131 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 64 67 133 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 64

Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 67 134 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 65 69 135 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 68 67

Harris English (U.S.) 65 70 136 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 68

John Huh (U.S.) 70 66

Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 69

Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 64 137 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 70 67

Andres Romero (Argentina) 66 71

Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 65 72

Charlie Wi (South Korea) 68 69

Greg Owen (Britain) 69 68 138 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 67

Bobby Gates (U.S.) 71 67

David Mathis (U.S.) 71 67

Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 69 139 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 69

Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 69

Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 69

Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 70

Tim Clark (South Africa) 70 69

Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 69

John Daly (U.S.) 70 69

Sergio Garcia (Spain) 66 73

Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 70 69 140 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 68

John Senden (Australia) 69 71

Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 71

Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 69

Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 70 70

Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 71

Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 73 67

Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 66 74

Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 70

Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 70

Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 70

Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72 68