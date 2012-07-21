July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour True South Classic at the par-72 course on Saturday in Madison, Mississippi. The cut was set at 141.

131 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 63

Jason Bohn (U.S.) 64 67 132 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 66 66

Scott Stallings (U.S.) 68 64 133 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 66 67

Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67 66

Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 65 68 134 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 66 68

Jason Gore (U.S.) 66 68

Will Claxton (U.S.) 67 67 135 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 67 68

Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 66

Gary Christian (Britain) 67 68

Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 67

Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 66 136 Gavin Coles (Australia) 68 68

Heath Slocum (U.S.) 69 67

Rocco Mediate (U.S.) 67 69

Paul Stankowski (U.S.) 66 70

Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 66

Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 69

Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 67 69

Hunter Hamrick (U.S.) 68 68 137 Mathew Goggin (Australia) 66 71

Garrett Willis (U.S.) 66 71

J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 67

Josh Teater (U.S.) 73 64

Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 68 69

Ryuji Imada (Japan) 66 71

Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 70 67 138 Patrick Sheehan (U.S.) 69 69

David Hearn (Canada) 71 67

Patrick Reed (U.S.) 73 65

Woody Austin (U.S.) 71 67

Chris Couch (U.S.) 69 69

Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 70 68

Marco Dawson (U.S.) 67 71

Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 69

Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 66

Russell Knox (Britain) 67 71 139 Robert Gamez (U.S.) 68 71

Shane Bertsch (U.S.) 68 71

Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 67

Mark Brooks (U.S.) 71 68

William McGirt (U.S.) 70 69

Matt Jones (Australia) 69 70

Skip Kendall (U.S.) 68 71

Guy Boros (U.S.) 70 69

Willie Wood (U.S.) 66 73

Len Mattiace (U.S.) 69 70

Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 69

Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 69 70

Brendon Todd (U.S.) 72 67

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 71 140 Omar Uresti (U.S.) 68 72

Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 69 71

Boo Weekley (U.S.) 67 73

Michael Bradley (U.S.) 68 72

Stuart Appleby (Australia) 69 71

Chris Riley (U.S.) 70 70

Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 71 69

Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 67 73

Eric Axley (U.S.) 73 67

Scott Dunlap (U.S.) 71 69

Tommy Biershenk (U.S.) 73 67

Gene Sauers (U.S.) 73 67 141 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 69 72

Dicky Pride (U.S.) 75 66

Arjun Atwal (India) 70 71

Kyle Thompson (U.S.) 69 72

Glen Day (U.S.) 70 71

Steve Lowery (U.S.) 66 75

Bill Lunde (U.S.) 70 71

Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 70

Mark Anderson (U.S.) 68 73 142 DNQ D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 73 69

Hunter Haas (U.S.) 69 73

Lee Janzen (U.S.) 71 71

Notah Begay III (U.S.) 72 70

Grant Waite (New Zealand) 69 73

Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 73 69

Richard Lee (U.S.) 73 69

Stephen Gangluff (U.S.) 70 72

Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 71 71

Richard Johnson (Sweden) 71 71

Matt McQuillan (Canada) 70 72

Peter Lonard (Australia) 72 70

Bobby Gates (U.S.) 70 72

Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 71 71

Zack Reeves (U.S.) 69 73 143 DNQ Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 71 72

Blake Adams (U.S.) 70 73

Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 68 75

Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 73

Derek Lamely (U.S.) 70 73

Joey Snyder III (U.S.) 68 75

Tom Byrum (U.S.) 73 70 144 DNQ Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 70 74

Craig Barlow (U.S.) 73 71

Danny Lee (New Zealand) 74 70

Nathan Green (Australia) 70 74

Joe Durant (U.S.) 71 73

Steve Flesch (U.S.) 71 73

Chris Smith (U.S.) 73 71

John Inman (U.S.) 69 75 145 DNQ Edward Loar (U.S.) 71 74

Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 74 71

Parker McLachlin (U.S.) 69 76 146 DNQ Blaine McCallister (U.S.) 75 71

Erik Compton (U.S.) 70 76

Robert Damron (U.S.) 71 75

Jim Carter (U.S.) 76 70 147 DNQ Kent Jones (U.S.) 72 75 148 DNQ Anthony Price (U.S.) 71 77 149 DNQ Robin Freeman (U.S.) 74 75

Mike Weir (Canada) 75 74

Jim Gallagher Jr. (U.S.) 76 73

Brian Bateman (U.S.) 72 77 150 DNQ Fulton Allem (South Africa) 73 77

Ted Tryba (U.S.) 73 77 151 DNQ Mike Heinen (U.S.) 74 77 152 DNQ Zack Miller (U.S.) 72 80 153 DNQ Greg Sonnier (U.S.) 76 77 154 DNQ Austin Gutgsell (U.S.) 76 78

Spike McRoy (U.S.) 79 75 68 WDW Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 68 74 WDW Marc Turnesa (U.S.) 74 76 WDW Morris Hatalsky (U.S.) 76 78 WDW Colt Knost (U.S.) 78 80 WDW Mark Carnevale (U.S.) 80 78 DSQ Jim McGovern (U.S.) 78 DNS Kris Blanks (U.S.)