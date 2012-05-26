Golf-Others need to improve game to keep pace with Johnson, says Day
Feb 19 Top golfers needed to pick up their games to keep pace with Dustin Johnson, Australian Jason Day said on Sunday after losing top ranking to the long-hitting American.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading third round scores from the U.S. PGA Tour's Colonial Invitational on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas (par-70) 195 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 64 66 196 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 64 67 65 203 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 65 69 69 204 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 64 71 205 John Huh (U.S.) 70 66 69
Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 68 67 70 206 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 71 71 64
Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 73 67 66
Jim Furyk (U.S.) 69 69 68
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 67 68
Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 69 70
Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 68 70
Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 66 67 73 207 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72 68 67
Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 70 67 70 208 David Hearn (Canada) 71 72 65
Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 73 69 66
Corey Pavin (U.S.) 71 70 67
Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72 69 67
Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 71 68
Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 70 69 69
Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 70 69
Greg Owen (Britain) 69 68 71
Harris English (U.S.) 65 70 73 209 Ken Duke (U.S.) 68 75 66
Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 73 67
Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 74 68
Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 71 68
Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 74 68
John Daly (U.S.) 70 69 70
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 69 70
David Mathis (U.S.) 71 67 71
Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 65 72 72 210 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 71 69
Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 70 70 70
Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 69 70
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 66 73 71
Tim Clark (South Africa) 70 69 71
Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 70 69 71
Bobby Gates (U.S.) 71 67 72 211 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 71 68
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 72 70 69
Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 72 70 69
Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 71 69
Blake Adams (U.S.) 69 72 70
Martin Flores (U.S.) 68 73 70
Jason Bohn (U.S.) 70 70 71
Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 71 71
Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 69 72
Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 69 72
Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 64 75 212 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 67 75 70
Will Claxton (U.S.) 72 69 71
Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 71 71
John Senden (Australia) 69 71 72
Charlie Wi (South Korea) 68 69 75 213 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 75 68 70
John Mallinger (U.S.) 71 72 70
Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 71 70
Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 74 70
Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 71 71
Josh Teater (U.S.) 70 71 72
George McNeill (U.S.) 72 69 72
Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 66 74 73 214 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 71 71 72
Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 71 72
William McGirt (U.S.) 70 71 73
Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 71 70 73
Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 68 74 215 Gary Christian (Britain) 70 73 72
Kris Blanks (U.S.) 73 69 73
Andres Romero (Argentina) 66 71 78 216 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 71 72 73
Edward Loar (U.S.) 72 71 73
Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 71 75
Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 70 76 217 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 70 70 77 218 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 70 73 75 219 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 69 73 77
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson secured the world number one ranking in style when he smoked the field for a five-stroke victory at the Genesis Open in southern California on Sunday.
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.