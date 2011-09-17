Sept 17 Leading third round scores from the BMW
Championship at the par-71 course in Lemont, Illinois on
Saturday.
200 Justin Rose (Britain) 63 68 69
204 John Senden (Australia) 68 66 70
205 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 69 68 68
Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 66 69
206 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 68 73
207 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 66 70
208 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 72 67
Luke Donald (Britain) 75 66 67
Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 75 64 69
Jim Furyk (U.S.) 68 70 70
Mark Wilson (U.S.) 65 66 77
209 Martin Laird (Britain) 72 69 68
Chez Reavie (U.S.) 69 70 70
210 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 68 71
David Toms (U.S.) 71 66 73
Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 71 66 73
211 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 69 70 72
Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 70 72
K.J. Choi (South Korea) 67 71 73
Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 68 73
Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 67 75
212 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 70 72 70
Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 73 71
Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 69 71 72
Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 69 73
213 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 70 72
Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 69 72
Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 72 72
Chris Kirk (U.S.) 74 69 70
Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 75 64 74
Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 74 68
