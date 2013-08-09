ROCHESTER, New York Aug 8 Adam Scott was making a run at the lowest scoring round in a major until an untimely suspension in play took the wind out of the Australian's sails at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Scott had strung together five consecutive birdies on the front nine and was at five-under when play was halted for 70 minutes due to the threat of lightning.

The Masters champion, whose first shot after the delay was a pulled tee shot at the 234-yard, par-three 11th, went on to card a five-under 65 that gave him a share of the lead with American Jim Furyk.

"I was hot when the rain came," Scott told reporters. "Your first shot (back) is a little tough. I pulled it. And then just had to go and do the whole settling down thing again like teeing off at the first.

"I was going along nicely, I still felt. It's always tough with a rain delay like that when you're playing really well."

Scott did manage to pick up another shot with a birdie at the par-four 14th that gave him the outright lead and a chance at a 63, the record low round in a major that has been reached by several players.

But the 33-year-old went on to bogey the par-four 16th after missing a five-foot par putt and rejoined Furyk in a tie atop the leaderboard.

Scott, who endured a rough end to last month's British Open at Muirfield when he squandered his one-shot lead in the final round with a series of late bogeys, was back in top form as he setoff on a birdie binge from the par-five fifth.

"Probably the best run I've ever had and I just hit really nice shots and didn't leave myself too much work," said Scott, who hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation. "You have to take advantage of that and I was through the turn there.

"It was a dream start after kind of a nervous first couple holes."

Scott has some way to go to bookend what has already been a stellar campaign with another major victory but he is oozing confidence.

"The results are showing that I have got something figured out," said Scott, who made a long-awaited breakthrough in golf's elite championships with a playoff win at the Masters in April.

"I don't know if you ever have it all figured out. I like what I'm doing, so I am just going to keep doing it."