May 28 In more ways than one, Adam Scott feels on top of the world going into this week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio where he has always loved the leafy Muirfield Village Golf Club layout.

The Australian could hardly be playing better, having clinched the Crowne Plaza Invitational in a playoff on Sunday, and he will be making his second consecutive appearance on the PGA Tour since replacing Tiger Woods as world number one.

"It's great to be back here," Scott told reporters on Wednesday. "It's a course I like very much. I feel like it sets up well for me and I'm playing well. I'm going to try and keep the momentum going after last week."

Asked how satisfying it had been to win a tournament in his first week at the top of the golf rankings, Scott replied: "It's satisfying, absolutely.

"But I think all the things I did leading up certainly helped put me in the right mindset to play well last week. It took a couple days for it to show up really on the weekend, but that's when it counts.

"And I think getting to number one was such a journey and so much work went into it, I wasn't going to settle for just staying there for a week."

Scott clinched his 11th title on the PGA Tour by beating American Jason Dufner on the third extra hole at Colonial Country Club after starting the final round two shots off the lead.

The 33-year-old readily conceded, though, that he had given very little thought as to how he would try to maintain his place as world number one.

"When you're a kid dreaming of being number one and you're out on tour when you're (aged) 19, 20, you think you're going to roll into it and it's not really the case all the time," Scott said.

"It does happen for some, but it wasn't the case for me. A lot's gone into it. And I felt I was No. 1 by such a small margin last week, it was motivation just to stay there for another week.

"I'll have to take it week by week and run with that, because it worked last week. It certainly was a fun experience last week to be number one, and then to win the tournament will make it a pretty sweet memory for my career."

Seven of the world's top 10 players are competing at Muirfield Village this week and Scott will tee off in high-profile company in Thursday's opening round.

The Australian will play with compatriot Jason Day, the world number seven, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the former world number one. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)