GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 21 Adam Scott has taken a leaf out of fellow Australian Jason Day's book by coaxing his instructor into doing double duty as a caddie.

Day, who became the 11th Australian major champion when he won the PGA Championship on Sunday, has used Colin Swatton as both a coach and caddie for his entire professional career.

And now Scott has instructor Brad Malone on his bag at the Wyndham Championship, although at this stage it is only a one-week arrangement.

But the 2013 Masters champion does not rule out using Malone more frequently - if that is what Malone wants.

"It has worked well for Jason and Colin and because Brad only coaches me, he could be quite helpful out there," Scott told Reuters at Sedgefield Country Club, where he posted a four-under 136 halfway total on Friday.

"I really thoroughly enjoyed it, just from having some fun, but it was good because we speak the same language all the time because he watches all my practice (sessions).

"He understands my feelings of shots and things like that. It was a good eye opener to have him out there."

Malone is filling in because Steve Williams, who came out of semi-retirement to work for Scott at the last three majors, has returned home to New Zealand for a breather.

"It was good timing to have Brad pick up the bag for a week, for his own interest sake," continued Scott, who barely a year ago was ranked number one in the world, but has slipped to 12th.

"Sometimes when you're outside the ropes you're not seeing everything that's going on. He's trying to learn a little bit more about my game too by being inside the ropes and seeing how it all plays out.

"(Having him caddie regularly is) not something we've discussed but I'm open-minded for everything just generally and that would be something he'd want to show interest in. Obviously you need somebody out there who wants to be out there."

Scott, 35, agreed to let Williams work part-time after previously saying such an arrangement was unacceptable.

This might make Williams, who worked for Tiger Woods for 13 of the American's 14 major victories, the first caddie ever with the power to dictate his schedule to his boss.

"Moving forward I don't actually have a plan as yet," said Scott. "It all depends on how this week goes." (Editing by Frank Pingue)