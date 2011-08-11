JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 11 Adam Scott came into this week's PGA Championship as the PGA Tour's hottest player but he relied mainly on shrewd strategy rather than bold shot-making to move into contention for the year's final major.

The Australian world number nine carded a one-under-par 69 on a firm-running Atlanta Athletic Club layout to end the opening round six strokes behind pacesetting American Steve Stricker.

Though Scott got to three under with three holes to play before finishing bogey-bogey, he was happy with his start on a course likely to become even tougher over the weekend.

"Under par around here is a good start," the 31-year-old told reporters after mixing five birdies with four bogeys.

"I was in a position to have a really good score and just dropped a couple coming in. I think it's something I can build on for this week."

Asked what he felt was the key to success this week, Scott replied: "Maybe that you just don't have to play perfect golf to have a good score. I wasn't perfect by any stretch of the means out there.

"It wasn't bad, but I just managed myself nicely around the course. If I can start hitting the shots the way I'm seeing them all, then there's potential to have a good score."

Fresh from victory at last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Scott was delighted to post a red number in the opening round.

"I always feel that it's tough to make up a lot of ground over the weekend in a major -- the pressure and the course plays hard," he said.

"So to get in the tournament early is important; to be right there from Thursday. A good score tomorrow will go a long way."

Scott was especially pleased to negotiate the last four holes on the back nine in one under, a stretch described by former world number one Tiger Woods as among the most punishing he has ever seen.

"I might have picked up a couple (of shots) on the field there probably," the Australian said. "They are very tough. I'd like to do that for the next three days, as well. I'd do really well this week then."

Scott, who clinched his eighth PGA Tour victory by four shots at Firestone Country Club on Sunday, is bidding for his first major title.

(Editing by Simon Evans; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)