By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| ATLANTA, Sept 23
ATLANTA, Sept 23 Australia's defeat to Ireland
at the rugby World Cup was bad enough for golfer Adam Scott, but
his misery was compounded by having to face his New Zealander
caddy Steve Williams the next day.
While the pair have kept their rugby banter to a minimum so
far at the Tour Championships, Williams had obviously taken
great delight in the Wallabies loss to the Irish last week.
Asked if his caddy had much to say after Australia's
surprise loss, Scott replied: "No, but he had a big smile on his
face that morning when I saw him."
Had the outspoken Williams been diplomatic following
Australia's defeat?
"Diplomatic is not in his vocabulary," the Australian world
number 10 replied with a grin, sparking widespread laughter in
the interview room.
Following their loss to Ireland, Australia are likely to
finish second in Pool C and face defending champions South
Africa in the quarter-finals. Tournament hosts New Zealand could
be waiting in the semi-finals.
"Australia hasn't played New Zealand yet, which is quite
good for us at the moment," Scott told reporters after charging
into a one-shot lead in Friday's second round at East Lake.
"But when that happens, it's going to be on for sure," the
31-year-old added. "Although Australia won the last time they
played New Zealand, so he's keeping quiet for now."
Australia picked themselves up from last week's loss with a
crushing 67-5 victory over the United States on Friday, while
the All Blacks face France on Saturday in one of the most
eagerly-awaited matches of the World Cup group stage.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more golf stories
for more sports stories