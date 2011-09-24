ATLANTA, Sept 23 Australia's defeat to Ireland at the rugby World Cup was bad enough for golfer Adam Scott, but his misery was compounded by having to face his New Zealander caddy Steve Williams the next day.

While the pair have kept their rugby banter to a minimum so far at the Tour Championships, Williams had obviously taken great delight in the Wallabies loss to the Irish last week.

Asked if his caddy had much to say after Australia's surprise loss, Scott replied: "No, but he had a big smile on his face that morning when I saw him."

Had the outspoken Williams been diplomatic following Australia's defeat?

"Diplomatic is not in his vocabulary," the Australian world number 10 replied with a grin, sparking widespread laughter in the interview room.

Following their loss to Ireland, Australia are likely to finish second in Pool C and face defending champions South Africa in the quarter-finals. Tournament hosts New Zealand could be waiting in the semi-finals.

"Australia hasn't played New Zealand yet, which is quite good for us at the moment," Scott told reporters after charging into a one-shot lead in Friday's second round at East Lake.

"But when that happens, it's going to be on for sure," the 31-year-old added. "Although Australia won the last time they played New Zealand, so he's keeping quiet for now."

Australia picked themselves up from last week's loss with a crushing 67-5 victory over the United States on Friday, while the All Blacks face France on Saturday in one of the most eagerly-awaited matches of the World Cup group stage. (Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

