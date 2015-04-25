April 25 Jason Day birdied two of his last four holes after play resumed at the weather-delayed Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, Louisiana on Saturday to seize a one-shot lead when the second round was finally completed.

The Australian world number six, the highest-ranked player in the field at the TPC Louisiana, drained a 34-footer at the par-four 15th before signing off with a tap-in from inside two feet at the par-five last to card a seven-under-par 65.

"It's taken a while but we got it in," Day, who won his third career title on the PGA Tour with a playoff victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in February, told Golf Channel about the weather-delayed second round.

"I came out today and played some really nice golf. Just happy where I'm at, I'm enjoying myself and hopefully the (bad) weather can stay away."

Day's 65 left him at 12-under 132, a stroke in front of Americans Hudson Swafford (66), Daniel Berger (67) and Chris Stroud (66).

Swafford had completed his 66 on Friday, before approaching thunderstorms forced play to be suspended for the day with the afternoon wave of players still out on the course.

Berger and Stroud each recorded one birdie in their last three holes on Saturday morning to edge up the leaderboard.

American Boo Weekley, co-leader after the opening round with Zimbabwean Brendon de Jonge after firing a 64, finished birdie-bogey-bogey on Saturday to card a 70 for an eight-way share of fifth place at 10 under.

The cut fell at five-under 139 with former U.S. Ryder Cup players Rickie Fowler and Steve Stricker among those failing to advance. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)