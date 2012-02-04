Feb 4 American Spencer Levin ended up with
a five-shot lead when the frost-delayed second round of the
Phoenix Open was completed in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday.
Compatriot Harrison Frazar had been just three strokes
behind with three holes left when play was halted in fading
light on Friday but he finished par-bogey-bogey for a four-under
67.
That left Frazar at nine-under 133, five adrift of Levin who
had taken control of the tournament with a flawless eight-under
63 at the TPC Scottsdale on Friday.
Levin's 14-under total of 128 matches the third-lowest after
36 holes at the event, surpassed only by Mark Calcavecchia's 125
in 2001 and Steve Jones' 126 in 1997.
World number six Webb Simpson (69) and fellow-American John
Huh (66), who both completed their second rounds on Friday, were
tied for third at eight-under 134.
Thirty-four players had to complete the first round on
Saturday morning following two consecutive days of one-hour
frost delays at the TPC Scottsdale.
Of those, only Frazar was in position to threaten Levin's
commanding lead but he failed to do so over his last three
holes.
Levin, whose best PGA Tour finish was second place at last
year's Mayakoba Golf Classic, planned to maintain the same
strategy that had lifted him to the top of the leaderboard.
"You don't want to get too tentative or play away from
shots, and that's what I'm learning," the 27-year-old said.
"If you want to play well and make birdies you can't do
that, so I'm just going to try and stay as aggressive as I can
the next two days."
The cut fell at even-par 142 with former major winners Davis
Love III of the United States, South Korea's Yang Yong-eun and
Angel Cabrera of Argentina among those failing to advance.
