SAN MARTIN, California Oct 8 Britain's Paul
Casey retained his one-stroke lead at eight under par and Tiger
Woods made the cut by two shots when the fog-delayed second
round of the Frys.com Open was completed on Saturday.
Casey had grabbed control of the PGA Tour's Fall Series
event by firing a sizzling seven-under 64 on Friday and he was
not caught by any of the late starters who returned to
CordeValle Golf Club on a sunny Saturday morning.
Fifty-three players were still on the course when play was halted in fading light on
Friday. Of those, South African Ernie Els was closest to the lead at seven under with two holes
remaining.
However, the three-times major champion finished par-par to
complete a six-under 66 and remain tied for second with young
American professional Bud Cauley, who had carded a matching 66
the previous day.
Americans Troy Matteson (68), Garrett Willis (69) and Briny
Baird (69), plus Australian Nathan Green (64), were a further
stroke back at six-under 136.
"When you shoot six under (66), you're playing all right," Els told reporters before eating
a swift breakfast and preparing for the third round.
"I'm looking forward to the next couple of days. It'll be a
good test over the weekend but I'm feeling good."
Woods, who had opened with an erratic 73 in his first
tournament appearance in almost two months, carded a 68 on
Friday to lie seven strokes off the pace.
PUTTING STRUGGLES
Having struggled on the greens in mainly wet and cold
conditions on Thursday, the former world number one mixed six
birdies with three bogeys for a one-under total.
"I don't like missing cuts, period," 14-times major
champion Woods said after making his first 36-hole cut on the
PGA Tour since the Masters in April.
"I've got a shot at it this weekend. I'm still within seven
shots of it right now."
World number 20 Casey, like Woods, has struggled with
injury this season, and he was delighted to surge to the top of
the leaderboard after only recently resolving a lingering toe
problem.
"It's probably the best I've hit the golf ball all year,"
the Englishman said after deciding to return to the PGA Tour
for the next two weeks to complete the minimum 15 events
required to maintain his card for next season.
The cut fell at one-over 143 with former major winners
David Duval, Todd Hamilton, Shaun Micheel and Ben Curtis among
those failing to advance.
In a bid to make up for lost time, organisers sent players
out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees for Saturday's third round.
