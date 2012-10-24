Oct 24 Triple major winner Padraig Harrington held off a last-day charge by U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson to win the end-of-season PGA Grand Slam of Golf in Bermuda by one shot on Wednesday.

Irishman Harrington, a late addition to the elite four-man field, fired a four-under-par 67 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton for a nine-under total of 133 in the 36-hole event.

Two strokes ahead of Masters champion Bubba Watson overnight, Harrington mixed five birdies with a lone bogey at the par-four last to fend off American Simpson, who closed with a best-of-the-week 65.

It was the 41-year-old Irishman's first victory since the 2010 Iskandar Johor Open on the Asian Tour, and a case of third time lucky for him at the Grand Slam of Golf.

Harrington had twice been beaten in playoffs at the event, losing to Argentina's Angel Cabrera in 2007 and being edged out by American Jim Furyk in 2008.

Left-hander Watson carded a roller-coaster 71 to finish a distant third at three under, level with fellow American and defending champion Keegan Bradley (67) in the event which brings together the winners of the year's four majors.

Bradley, winner of last year's PGA Championship, gained his spot in the field as the first alternate after Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy pulled out due to a scheduling conflict.

McIlroy, who clinched his second major title by a staggering eight shots at this year's PGA Championship, had already committed to the European Tour's BMW Masters, being played this week in China. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)