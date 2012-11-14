Nov 14 The end-of-season PGA Grand Slam of Golf, which brings together the winners of the four majors, will return to the island of Bermuda for the next two years, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 36-hole stroke-play event has been staged in Bermuda since 2007, with Ireland's Padraig Harrington clinching the 2012 edition by one shot at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton last month.

Harrington was a late addition to the field, replacing British Open champion Ernie Els of South Africa who withdrew because of an ankle injury.

"Bermuda has embraced the PGA Grand Slam of Golf, serving as an exemplary host the past six years and delivering unmatched hospitality and community support for the game's elite foursome," PGA of America president Ted Bishop said in a statement.

The $1.35 million PGA Grand Slam of Golf will be held at Port Royal from Oct. 15-16 next year.

The elite four-man tournament, billed as "the most exclusive tournament in golf", was held in Hawaii from 1991 to 2006 before moving to Bermuda in 2007. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)