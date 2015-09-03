Sept 3 The elite PGA Grand Slam of Golf, which brings together the winners of the season's four majors, has been scrapped for this year due to venue complications, the PGA of America said on Thursday.

The 36-hole stroke-play event had initially been scheduled for Oct. 20-21 at Donald Trump's National course in Los Angeles but those plans were abandoned in July following a mutual agreement between Trump and the PGA of America.

Trump had been criticised for controversial comments he made about undocumented immigrants from Mexico while he launched his Republican candidacy for U.S. president, and plans were made by the PGA at that time to seek out a different venue.

"Due to the timing and logistics needed to stage the PGA Grand Slam of Golf to the highest standards, we are disappointed that we will not be able to conduct the event this year," the PGA of America said in a statement.

"This was a memorable year for major championship golf and the PGA of America congratulates Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson and Jason Day on their impressive wins. We look forward to conducting the PGA Grand Slam of Golf in 2016."

Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, British Open winner Zach Johnson and Australian Jason Day, who clinched the PGA Championship last month, were expected to compete for this year's title.

Germany's Martin Kaymer, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, won last year's Grand Slam of Golf by beating Masters winner Bubba Watson on the first extra hole at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)