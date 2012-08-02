AKRON, Ohio Aug 2 Former shop assistant Lee Slattery, a self-described slow learner, adapted instantly to Firestone Country Club as he fired a five-under-par 65 in Thursday's opening round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Making his first appearance in the elite World Golf Championships (WGC) event which brings together the game's leading players, the 33-year-old Briton rocketed into second place with a haul of six birdies and a lone bogey.

"I drove the ball well, missed a couple of fairways out there but made a birdie on one of those holes, which was a bonus," Englishman Slattery told reporters after ending the day two strokes behind pacesetting American Jim Furyk.

"That's the key around here. You drive the ball well, you give yourself chances and you can score around here.

"The greens are so pure, (if) you hit it inside 10 feet here, there's a great chance of a birdie. Today I holed my fair share of putts ... it was just a great round of golf."

Slattery's professional career has taken several unwelcome detours, including eight visits to the European Tour qualifying school before he clinched his maiden victory on the circuit at last year's Madrid Masters.

"It's been a long transition for me," said the Southport native who took a job in a men's clothing store after a bout of glandular fever forced him to quit playing tournament golf for a while. "I've never been a quick improver. Some guys come out on tour and take to it quickly.

"But I've been a steady improver over the years. I'm 33 years old, so that's not too bad. Having that win last year and playing a lot steadier, I'm starting to make the progress which I always expected to (make) at some stage."

Asked whether he had been at all surprised by his impressive opening round at Firestone, Slattery replied: "Not really. I've been playing well for quite a while, just putting the four rounds together has been a bit of a problem recently.

"I've made a lot of changes with the golf swing and I've been working on numerous other things as well. We all try and improve. I've been swinging the club well for a while. I'm just waiting for a week where it all clicks into place." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)