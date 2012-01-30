SAN DIEGO Jan 29 A stunned Brandt
Snedeker experienced a roller-coaster ride of emotions on his
way to an unexpected playoff victory over fellow American Kyle
Stanley in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday.
Just over an hour after believing he had secured second
place in the PGA Tour event, Snedeker took advantage of a
last-hole blunder by Stanley in regulation to triumph for a
third time on the U.S. circuit.
Stanley had been three strokes in front playing the 72nd
hole on the challenging South Course, but ran up an ugly
triple-bogey there. He then missed a five-foot par putt at the
second extra hole to hand Snedeker the title.
"It was a crazy day," Snedeker, 31, told reporters. "I went
through a whole range of emotions over the last two days, let
alone in the last hour-and-a-half to be sitting where I am. ...
"When I had the second chance, I really had to get myself
refocused and realize that this tournament is anybody's now, now
that I was in the playoff. If anybody had an advantage, I did,
because I had done that before."
Snedeker, a fast-talking native of Nashville, won last year's
Heritage Classic in a playoff with Luke Donald after trailing
the Briton by six shots going into the final round.
"I know Kyle probably wasn't in his best frame of mind at
that point after doing what he did on 18," said Snedeker, who
had closed with a five-under-par 67.
GRACIOUS IN VICTORY
Snedeker was gracious in expressing sympathy for Stanley,
who had been seeking his first PGA Tour victory.
"You never want to see anybody go through that," he said.
"To have that kind of lead coming into the last hole and not to
win is tough. It will be a tough night for him.
"The thing I hope he doesn't do is dwell on it. I hope he
moves past it pretty quick. But he's an unbelievably talented
player."
Snedeker was especially delighted to win a third PGA Tour
title after being on crutches for five weeks following hip
surgery last November.
"I feel fantastic," he said. "I feel awesome. I feel like I
did everything right in the off-season and the surgery was a
success. I did it the right way.
"I made sure I was healthy before I came back, and this
gives me a great position to try to get on the Ryder Cup team,
which is my main goal for this year.
"I fully believe this is going to be the best year of my
career."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego; Editing by Gene
Cherry)