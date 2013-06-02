DUBLIN, Ohio, June 2 Ten-times major winner and Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam has been selected as the honoree of next year's Memorial tournament, at 42 the youngest ever to receive the accolade, organisers said on Sunday.

Regarded by many as the greatest female golfer of all time, Swede Sorenstam won 89 tournaments worldwide, 72 of them on the LPGA Tour where she accumulated a record eight player of the year awards.

She became the first woman to dip under 60 when she fired a 13-under-par 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register Ping tournament and won a record six Vare Trophies for the lowest scoring average on the U.S. circuit.

"I am honored Jack," Sorenstam tweeted after becoming the 11th female to be selected as an honoree, referring to Memorial Tournament founder and host Jack Nicklaus who is arguably the best golfer ever.

Sorenstam won 43 times between 2001 and 2005, finishing in the top three almost 70 percent of the time. She piled up 11 tournament wins in 2002 to match Mickey Wright's LPGA record for victories in a single season.

The Swede ended her glittering 15-year career at the end of the 2008 season, having become the only female golfer to surpass the $20 million mark in career earnings.

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003, Sorenstam now devotes most of her time to her family and her charitable foundation while also working on golf course design, her golf academy and as a regular contributor on the Golf Channel. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)