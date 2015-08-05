AKRON, Ohio Aug 5 Stung by his inability to close out victory with two holes left at last month's British Open, Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth has re-set his goals for the big events that conclude the PGA Tour season.

Though Spieth's bid for a calendar grand slam of the majors ended at St. Andrews, he can still add a third leg at next week's PGA Championship while he would become world number one with victory this Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The 22-year-old American also has in his sights the four lucrative FedExCup playoff events that wrap up the PGA Tour, more than enough for him to focus on before he finishes what has been an extraordinary 2014-15 campaign of masterful golf.

"It would be yet another dream come true for this year," Spieth said at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday as he reflected on the chance to replace Rory McIlroy as world number one with his first victory in a World Golf Championships event.

Northern Irishman McIlroy is not playing this week due to a lingering ankle injury.

"At the beginning of the year, I wanted to work my way up the world rankings," said Spieth, a three-times winner on the 2014-15 PGA Tour. "I didn't think I could be in this position or have this opportunity. We've accomplished so many goals.

"To re-set them and have yet another one to work really hard for is special. It would be really, really incredible at the end of this week if I was able to hold that trophy and have that position going forward."

Spieth said his tie for fourth at last month's British Open, where he held a share of the lead with just two holes remaining in regulation before finishing bogey-par, had given him extra motivation for the final weeks of this PGA Tour season.

"I'm hoping to kind of prove, coming off of this last major, that I've got a little bit of revenge that I need to get out from having control of the Open championship with two holes to go and not closing it out," he explained.

"That leaves kind of a bad taste in my mouth, not because of the third in a row, but strictly because you don't get many opportunities to contend in a major, in an Open championship at St. Andrews in your life.

"But I'm re-establishing goals, first and foremost, this week. I've also got a big one next week ... there's a number one spot up for grabs. As long as I look at it that way, there's still a lot to work hard for and play for." (Editing by Andrew Both)