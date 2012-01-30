SAN DIEGO Jan 29 Kyle Stanley, who had
maintained ice-cool composure on and off the course virtually
all week at the Farmers Insurance Open, broke down in tears
after being beaten in a playoff for the title on Sunday.
The 24-year-old American had briefly led by seven shots
early in Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines, but threw away a
three-stroke advantage on the par-five last hole.
Needing no worse than a double-bogey seven to claim his
first PGA Tour, Stanley spun a sand wedge into water with his
approach at the 18th before three-putting for an eight to take
the tournament into sudden-death.
"It's tough, it's really tough to take," Stanley, choking
back tears while fighting to express his emotions, told
reporters after losing to fellow American Brandt Snedeker on the
second extra hole.
"I know I'll be back. I'm not worried about that.
"It's just tough to swallow right now. I just need to be
patient. One of my goals coming into this year was to just keep
putting myself in position, and I'll do that."
Stanley, who suffered a disappointing loss by a stroke to
countryman Steve Stricker at last year's John Deere Classic, was
still reeling in shock from how the final hole in regulation had
panned out.
BIG HITTER
A prodigious hitter who had overpowered the challenging
South Course most of the week, Stanley thought he had hit an
ideal sand wedge after deciding to lay up in two at the 570-yard
18th.
"We tried to lay it up close enough so that we wouldn't put
that much spin on it," said the wiry American, who wore
wraparound sunglasses during Sunday's final round.
"I thought I had a pretty good shot but it just had too much
spin."
Stanley's approach spun back 25 feet before rolling down the
slope into the pond guarding the front of the green.
After taking a penalty stroke, he struck another wedge to 45
feet of the hole from where he three-putted, missing a
three-footer that would have won him the tournament in
regulation.
"That putt just broke left," said Stanley.
"Looking back, I don't really know what I was thinking. It's
not a hard golf hole. It's really a pretty straightforward
par-five. I could probably play it a thousand times and never
make an eight."
