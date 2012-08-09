KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 9 Four-times winner Tiger Woods prepared for an early start as the 94th PGA Championship, the year's final major, began under sunny skies and with alligators lurking in one of the course lakes on Thursday.

Italy's Matteo Manassero, at 19 the youngest player in the field, found the left portion of the fairway with the opening shot at the par-four 10th where several of the reptiles inhabit the large lake to the right of the tee.

Manassero, a double winner on the European Tour, was followed by Americans Charles Howell III and Mark Brown and all three went on to par the hole at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

American club professional Kelly Mitchum, compatriot D.A. Points and Germany's Marcel Siem launched proceedings off the first tee on the ultra-long, 7,676-yard Ocean Course.

Woods, who clinched the most recent of his PGA Championship titles in 2007, was scheduled to start his opening round from the 10th hole at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

The American, hunting his 15th major crown but first since the 2008 U.S. Open, has been grouped with defending champion Keegan Bradley and former winner Martin Kaymer for the first two rounds.

In keeping with tradition, this season's first three major winners have been grouped together - South African Ernie Els (British Open), Webb Simpson (U.S. Open) and fellow American Bubba Watson (Masters).

Els and company were set to start on the first tee from 1:20 p.m. (1720 GMT).

In other high-profile groupings, former winners Padraig Harrington (2008), Phil Mickelson (2005) and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III (1997) will play together while 2011 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy has been grouped with Americans Dustin Johnson and Jim Furyk.

British world number one Luke Donald will set off in the opening round in the company of two more Americans, Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson.

The PGA Championship has, in recent years, enjoyed the strongest field of the four majors and 99 of the world's top 100 players are chasing the season's final grand slam title this week.

Weather forecasts predicted a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions, along with heat and humidity, for the rest of Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.