SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey, July 29 Henrik Stenson is showing no signs of letdown at the PGA Championship following his record-setting performance in winning the British Open two weeks ago and believes he can stay in the groove.

The big Swede, who shot a final-round 63 to outduel Phil Mickelson and win at Royal Troon with a record 20-under total for his first major, posted his second successive 67 at Baltusrol to finish three shots off the second-round lead.

"I think I'm a hard worker. I work a lot on my game, and I think when I get it in good order, I have been able to keep it going for quite some time and have some long stretches where I've been playing well," Stenson told reporters.

The Swedish world number five draws confidence from his brilliant finish to the 2013 season.

Stenson finished third or better in five of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour, including second in the British Open, third in the PGA and victories in the Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship to claim the FedExCup before winning the European Tour's end-of-season Race to Dubai final.

"I played good for almost four months in 2013," Stenson said. "Of course I try and remind myself of that, and seeing that if I now started playing well here in the middle of the summer, I hope I can continue as long as I can.

"If you feel like you've got your game in good control and as long as you're not getting too run down, then I can carry on that momentum for quite some time."

Stenson said he was still feeling strong, but the hectic 2016 season rolls on and he looks forward to competing in the Olympics, the FedExCup and the Ryder Cup that follows.

"Maybe I'll run out of steam at some point, but up until then, I'll just keep trying my best," said Stenson.

"I expect to be tired at some point, whether it be after this week or after the Olympics.

"I know I'm going to sleep for a week after the Ryder Cup, there's no two ways about that." (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)