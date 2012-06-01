By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1
DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1 Mentally battered by
shifting winds and challenging wet conditions, defending
champion Steve Stricker ended a gruelling day at the Memorial
tournament with a three-birdie flourish on Friday.
The American world number 10, who had to contend with a rain
delay of just under two hours early in the second round, birdied
the seventh, eighth and ninth for a two-under-par 70 in the
event hosted by golfing great Jack Nicklaus.
Having flirted with the projected cut line for much of a
marathon day at an overcast Muirfield Village Golf Club,
Stricker signed off in style by sinking a 35-footer on the ninth
green to post a one-under total of 143.
"I made some nice putts coming in, something I haven't been
doing for a while ... and got myself right back in there," a
relieved Stricker told reporters.
"I don't think anybody is really going to run away with it
today. I hung in there and made three good birdies to finish the
round.
"It was a struggle the first two days. I played the first
two days like I normally play here, to tell you the truth. Last
year was a little out of the norm. I don't know what happened
last year."
Long regarded as one of the best putters in the game,
Stricker had not finished higher than 13th in 11 appearances at
Muirfield Village until he triumphed by one shot last year to
claim his 10th PGA Tour title.
"This was more like the way I usually play at Muirfield the
last couple of days," the 45-year-old American smiled.
Stricker had opened with a 73 in firm and fast-running
conditions at a sunny Muirfield Village on Thursday, then had to
adjust to a major weather change on Friday.
"It was a long day, and dealing with all sorts of different
conditions and changing conditions throughout the day, that
wears on you mentally, too," he said.
"I don't know how long it ended up taking us today to play,
but I'm glad I'm finished. We probably got the better end of the
deal in this, even though we played in some rain.
"We played the last seven or eight holes in that wind, and
it was all over the place. It's tough to pick a club."
Asked what he did during the rain delay of just under two
hours, Stricker replied: "We just hung out, but I didn't eat
anything this time.
"You just hang out, call home, check on everything at home,
play on your phone and just take it easy, I guess. Just wait it
out."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by
Frank Pingue)