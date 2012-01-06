(repeats to fix formatting in third par)
Jan 5 Steve Stricker has a spring in
his step ahead of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii
having largely recovered from the neck and shoulder pain that
hampered him late last year.
The world number six failed to produce a top-10 during the
final five months of his 2011 campaign after winning twice on
the U.S. PGA Tour earlier in the season.
An injury to his neck caused increasing weakness in his left
arm, leading to a loss of power off the tee, but ongoing
physical therapy and two cortisone shots since then have left
him feeling in good shape for this week.
"It's been real good," American Stricker told reporters at
the Kapalua Resort on Thursday while preparing for Friday's
opening round.
"I've been doing some physical therapy at home, mainly
massage treatments, pressure treatments.
"I did about six of those in a two-week period leading up to
Christmas, and then continued that over here. I got another
cortisone shot and I think that, too, has helped a lot. It feels
pretty good.
"I feel like I'm hitting a little bit further. If you look
at the way I felt a year ago compared to now, I'm in much better
shape."
Stricker, the highest-ranked player in this week's elite
field of 28 winners from the 2011 PGA Tour, was delighted to be
back at Kapalua for the season-opening event on the U.S.
circuit.
"It's always icing on the cake," said the 44-year-old, an
11-times champion on the PGA Tour. "It (2011) was a consistent
year. I didn't have a tremendous amount of top 10s but I
finished in the top 20 or 25 quite a bit.
"I look forward to getting off to a good start here and
doing much the same as I did last year, trying to win again."
Asked whether he felt the window of opportunity beginning to
close for him as he approached his late forties, Stricker
replied: "Yeah. I turn 45 next month, so I think about it.
"But I also think about that I've played so well over the
last six years that there's no reason that I can't continue to
keep playing well. I'm not seeing any real changes in my game,
and that's the nice part.
"I'm not hitting it shorter this year. I actually feel like
I'm hitting a little bit longer. So I keep telling myself
there's no reason why I can't continue on to do what I've been
doing."
