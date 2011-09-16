By Steve Keating
| LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 16
LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 16 American Steve
Stricker withdrew from the BMW Championship after Friday's
second round due to a sore neck, putting his participation in
the season-ending Tour Championship in jeopardy.
"Steve has been battling some neck pain the past few days
and the discomfort became more severe today," Stricker's
representative, Jon Heaton, said in a statement.
"After consulting with his doctor, he has decided to rest
at home for a few days in hopes of regaining full strength for
the Tour Championship next week."
After labouring to a five-over-par 76 at Cog Hill Golf and
Country Club on Thursday, world number five Stricker had
bounced back with a 70 on Friday before pulling out of the
third of four lucrative FedExCup playoff events.
Only the top 30 after Sunday's final round at Cog Hill
qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship next week in
Atlanta, where a $10 million bonus will go to the overall
points leader.
Stricker, who has won twice on the PGA Tour this season,
had been well positioned to make a run for the big prize,
occupying eighth place in the FedExCup standings before the
start of the BMW Championship.
