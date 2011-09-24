ATLANTA, Sept 24 A day after fearing his Presidents Cup might be over due to lingering neck and shoulder pain, Steve Stricker had a smile on his face after experiencing no discomfort during Saturday's third round of the Tour Championship.

The American world number five, who withdrew from last week's BMW Championship at Cog Hill after two rounds and then had a cortisone shot on Monday, swung freely on the way to a one-under-par 69.

"It felt really good today, and I don't know why," a beaming Stricker told reporters after posting a three-under total of 207 on a sunny afternoon at East Lake Golf Club. "I felt a lot stronger today.

"I don't know if the heat helped, or the (cortisone) shot maybe just had another day to help. And I warmed up a little bit different today, too. I gave myself a lot more time before I went out, and I think that helped some, too."

On Friday, Stricker had battled to a level-par 70 and, for the first time, he felt he might not be able to represent the United States against the Internationals at the Nov. 17-20 Presidents Cup in Australia.

"It was kind of a little bit of a downer yesterday," the 44-year-old said. "I just didn't have a good feeling about yesterday, how I played, how I felt, what was going on there with my arm.

"It was starting to affect how I play. I was doing things that weren't typical of my game. I started worrying about it (the Presidents Cup) a little bit, but I've got a lot of time in between now and then.

"I've got seven weeks to rest it, rehab it, or whatever he (the specialist) tells me to do to get it better. We've got that time period to get it better."

HIGHEST-RANKED AMERICAN

Stricker, the highest-ranked American in the world, has competed in three Presidents Cups and two years ago at Harding Park outside San Francisco he went a perfect 4-0 in partnership with Tiger Woods.

Long regarded as one of the game's best putters, he is a rock-steady competitor in matchplay and is determined to be fit for the ninth edition of biennial team competition at Royal Melbourne.

"I plan on playing, I really do, unless this thing on Tuesday tells me something different," said Stricker who is scheduled to have an MRI scan next week.

"But I think the rest is going to help. I want to be there, and I plan on being there. With the rest and probably a little bit of rehab, I should be able to do it."

Stricker, an 11-times winner on the PGA Tour, first suffered the injury in December after his left arm collapsed as he drew back his bow while hunting deer.

However, he thought he had resolved the problem through exercise and he triumphed twice on the U.S. circuit this year before his left arm began to steadily weaken.

"The crazy thing is there has been no pain," Stricker said. "My neck has been a little stiff, that's all, but there is a weak, heavy feeling in my left arm."

"The doctor told me, on Monday, I can't hurt it by playing, so that's why the MRI was put off until after I'm done this week. I'll see Tuesday to what extent it is. But I'm not having any pain, and he's telling me that's a good sign."

