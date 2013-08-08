ROCHESTER, New York Aug 8 Play was suspended in Thursday's opening round of the PGA Championship at 4:25 p.m. ET (2025 GMT) due to the threat of lightning at Oak Hill Country Club.

As thunder rumbled overhead, the horn sounded to halt the action with American Jim Furyk the early leader in the clubhouse after firing a five-under-par 65 in the year's final major.

Also at five under was Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia, who had reeled off five consecutive birdies from the par-five fourth and still had eight holes to complete.

Canadian journeyman David Hearn opened with a 66 to sit one stroke off the pace, level with Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez who had played 12 holes.

Tournament favourite Tiger Woods, hunting his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open, double-bogeyed his final hole, the par-four ninth, for a 71 to trail by six strokes. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)