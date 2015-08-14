KOHLER, Wisconsin Aug 14 Play was suspended in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday due to the threat of lightning in the area at Whistling Straits.

When the siren sounded at 6.28 pm ET (2228 GMT) to halt the action, Australians Jason Day and Matt Jones were both out on the course and leading the tournament at nine under par.

World number five Day, still seeking a first major title after several close calls, had completed 14 holes and Jones 12.

English world number six Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, was a further stroke back with just one hole remaining.

Swede David Lingmerth held the clubhouse lead at seven under after carding a two-under 70. Also at seven under were Americans Harris English, after 15 holes, and Tony Finau, after 13. (Editing by Andrew Both)