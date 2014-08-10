LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 Play was suspended in the PGA Championship's final round on Sunday due to water-logged conditions, a little more than two hours before overnight leader Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off.

The action was halted at 12:53 p.m. (1653 GMT) as heavy rain swept across the par-71 layout at Valhalla Golf Club, leaving pools of water on several fairways and greens.

Ground crews swiftly moved in with squeegees in a mop-up operation, but the rain intensified as possible thunderstorms have been forecast for later in the day, setting up the possibility of a Monday finish to the year's final major.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, hunting his fourth major title and second in a row, held a one-stroke advantage overnight at 13-under-par 200 and had been scheduled to start the final round at 2:55 p.m. (1855 GMT). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)