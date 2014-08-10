Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 Play was suspended in the PGA Championship's final round on Sunday due to water-logged conditions, a little more than two hours before overnight leader Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off.
The action was halted at 12:53 p.m. (1653 GMT) as heavy rain swept across the par-71 layout at Valhalla Golf Club, leaving pools of water on several fairways and greens.
Ground crews swiftly moved in with squeegees in a mop-up operation, but the rain intensified as possible thunderstorms have been forecast for later in the day, setting up the possibility of a Monday finish to the year's final major.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, hunting his fourth major title and second in a row, held a one-stroke advantage overnight at 13-under-par 200 and had been scheduled to start the final round at 2:55 p.m. (1855 GMT). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.