* Third-round action halted due to threat of lightning
* Round to resume on Sunday with 26 players yet to finish
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 11 The PGA
Championship finally succumbed to the weather gods when
Saturday's third round was abandoned for the day with 26 players
yet to finish following an earlier suspension due to lightning.
The players were called off the course at 4:50 p.m. (2050
GMT) as thunderous storm clouds closed in on the Ocean Course at
Kiawah Island and the decision to halt the action for the day
was taken nearly two hours later.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, after nine holes, and
Fijian Vijay Singh, after seven, held a share of the lead at six
under with Australia's Adam Scott alone in third, at five under
after nine.
Four-times champion Tiger Woods, joint leader overnight with
Singh and Swede Carl Pettersson, bogeyed three of his first
seven holes to slip five strokes off the pace.
It is the first time the PGA Championship third round has
spilled over into Sunday since the 2008 edition at Oakland Hills
Country Club where Padraig Harrington triumphed by two shots.
The third round will resume at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday with the
final round scheduled to begin at 11:44 a.m. with the players
teeing off from the first and 10th holes in groups of three.
The final group was expected to tee off at 1:45 p.m.,
organisers said.
"We were fortunate (with weather) yesterday and not so lucky
today," PGA Championship managing director Kerry Haigh told
reporters. "But the forecast for tomorrow is very positive.
"There is a chance of some lingering showers first thing in
the morning, but following that, our weather people tell us we
can expect a very good day with winds very slightly less than
they have been today.
"With that forecast, the plan we have should certainly allow
us to finish on schedule tomorrow evening."
Weather forecasts predicted mainly cloudy and breezy
conditions on Sunday with a 30 percent chance of a thunderstorm
in the morning.
The 2012 PGA Championship is the 15th event to be suspended
or delayed by weather on the PGA Tour this year.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue and
John O'Brien)