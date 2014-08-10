(Updates with resumption in play)

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 PGA Championship play finally resumed at 2:44 p.m. (1844 GMT) on Sunday after a weather delay of just under two hours due to water-logged conditions in the final round.

Action was halted just before noon local time as heavy rain swept across the par-71 layout at Valhalla Golf Club, leaving rivers of water on several fairways and pools covering many greens.

The suspension came a little more than two hours before overnight leader Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off and ground crews swiftly moved in with squeegees in a mop-up operation.

However, roughly an inch of rain had saturated the course before the resumption and further thunderstorms have been forecast for later in the day, setting up the likelihood of a Monday finish to the year's final major.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, hunting his fourth major title and second in a row, held a one-stroke advantage overnight at 13-under-par 200 and his tee time for the final round has now been pushed back to 4:19 p.m (2019 GMT).

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who has triumphed twice on the European Tour but has never previously fared well in a major, was alone in second at 12 under, with American 'young gun' Rickie Fowler a further stroke back in third. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)