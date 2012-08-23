Aug 23 Tiger Woods has long been renowned for
his unwavering, almost robotic, focus on the golf course but
fans have seen a much more relaxed side to his personality in
tandem with Rory McIlroy at this week's Barclays tournament.
Former world number one Woods and the man long regarded as
his heir apparent, McIlroy, shared laughs and plenty of
light-hearted banter after being grouped together for Thursday's
first round in the FedExCup playoff event at Farmingdale, New
York.
Watched by huge galleries at Bethpage State Park, both
golfers were clad almost entirely in black as Woods ended the
day edging his young rival by a shot, his opening
three-under-par 68 trumping McIlroy's 69.
"He's a nice kid, he really is," 14-times major champion
Woods told reporters about the Northern Irishman. "I played with
him in Abu Dhabi. We struck up a friendship back then, and it's
continued. I think it's only going to get better."
The feeling is certainly mutual, and its ultra-relaxed
nature was perfectly illustrated by McIlroy during his
pre-tournament news conference on Wednesday while Woods was
waiting in the wings for his turn to speak to the media.
Asked whether he would like to take on Woods in the last-day
singles at next month's Ryder Cup, world number one McIlroy
replied with a grin: "Yeah, I'd love to go out there. I'd love
Tiger to go out first and (I'd) kick his ass."
Woods, like everyone else in the interview room, immediately
erupted in laughter. A little later, he was asked whether he
would appreciate such treatment by McIlroy during the biennial
team competition at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.
"At Medinah? No," the American replied with a smile as he
leant in toward the microphone.
Woods and McIlroy went on to share lunch together after
their respective Wednesday news conferences, and they relived
the 'Medinah moment' while they ate.
"He just said, 'There's no way in hell you're kicking my
ass.' Obviously it was just a joke, and it was funny. We had a
laugh out of it, so it was good," McIlroy grinned.
FUN-LOVING MCILROY
The fun-loving Northern Irishman, who won his second major
title by a staggering eight shots at the PGA Championship
earlier this month, generally wears his heart on his sleeve, one
of several reasons why he endears himself to the crowds.
He is also very humble while possessing a raw talent for the
game and an ability to manufacture shots which are envied by
most of his peers.
"What an amazing talent he really is," said Woods. "I just
hope that everyone just lets him grow and develop as a player
because it's going to be fun to see over the next 20 years how
this kid's career is going to pan out."
Though McIlroy was a little frustrated to lose momentum
after the turn on his way to an opening 69 on the challenging
Bethpage Black course, he relished the high-profile company of
Woods.
"It was great, it's always good," the 23-year-old said of
his 36-year-old playing partner. "Especially the first round of
a tournament, it always adds a little bit of intensity to it.
"With it being the playoffs and having a grouping like that,
I feel it just focuses you from the get-go."
McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship triumph at Kiawah Island
triggered a mass of renewed speculation about his likely rivalry
with Woods but the Northern Irishman prefers to talk about
scores, not rivalries.
"There have been rivalries built up in golf before, but our
main objective is breaking par on the course," McIlroy said. "If
we were playing match play every week, of course we could build
up some sort of rivalries.
"Or players could. I'm not just saying Tiger and myself.
We're trying to shoot three under, four under, five under, we're
not trying to beat each other. Of course it's nice, but you're
playing the course first and foremost."
