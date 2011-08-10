By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 10 Tiger Woods says
his aim is victory at this week's PGA Championship but, after a
season hampered by injury, his biggest satisfaction has been
simply getting back to full fitness.
Woods returned to competitive action last week at the
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after a three-month absence due to
leg injuries and, while his erratic performance earned him a
tie for 37th place, it allowed him to warm up for the final
major of the season.
The former world number one, who had to sit out the U.S.
Open and the British Open after hurting his left knee ligaments
and Achilles tendon during the Masters in April, was delighted
to be back in the intense atmosphere of a major.
"It feels good to be out here, and I can feel the
atmosphere," Woods told a packed news conference at Atlanta
Athletic Club on Wednesday. "I can feel the rush of a major
championship again.
"It's a different situation. I can just feel the
atmosphere. When you go into a major championship, it's just
different. It's going to be fun."
When pressed for a realistic goal this week, Woods gave his
standard reply.
"A 'W' (win)," he said. "Do you want me to elaborate? A
nice 'W'."
A win for Woods, who is without a victory of any kind since
2009, a major triumph since 2008 and a PGA Championship since
2007, would be a surprise however.
While the 14-times major winner would never express
anything less than victory as his aim, it was clear from his
reflections on Wednesday that his goals have been lowered.
Asked what it would take for this year to be considered a
success, Woods talked not of results but of his fitness.
'A BIG ONE'
"I'm finally healthy, so that's a big one," he said. "I
haven't been in a while, so that's something I'm very excited
about finally, that I can come out here and just play and have
fun again.
"I was always trying to block out pain. That's not a lot of
fun to play through that. It's nice to have a kind of bounce in
my step again and walk around these hills and not have to worry
about hills."
But would it take a win for him to really view the year as
a success on the golf course? Apparently not.
"It would be nice," Woods said. "I mean, that's the goal is
to win every tournament I play in, so that's not going to
change, but I think the first thing is I had to get healthy in
order to get back to that level".
Woods showed glimpses of his old self in his only major
appearance so far this year at the Masters but he was hampered
by leg injuries at Augusta National which eventually resulted
in him pulling out of the Players Championship in May.
However, he now believes that the absence of pain will
allow him to be more patient with his game.
"I was frustrated early in the year because -- especially
at the Masters ... because I just wasn't feeling well," said
the world number 30 who has undergone four surgeries on his
left knee during his career.
"But now that I'm healthy, it's so much easier to be more
patient because I feel good. I have way more energy because I'm
not trying to block out pain and trying to ignore that. I can
just go out there and just play golf.
"I've been away from the game for a while, but I'm starting
to get the feel of hitting shots and how far the ball is going
and just getting that more and more target awareness that just
comes from just playing in tournament golf.
