JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 10 Tiger Woods says his aim is victory at this week's PGA Championship but, after a season hampered by injury, his biggest satisfaction has been simply getting back to full fitness.

Woods returned to competitive action last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after a three-month absence due to leg injuries and, while his erratic performance earned him a tie for 37th place, it allowed him to warm up for the final major of the season.

The former world number one, who had to sit out the U.S. Open and the British Open after hurting his left knee ligaments and Achilles tendon during the Masters in April, was delighted to be back in the intense atmosphere of a major.

"It feels good to be out here, and I can feel the atmosphere," Woods told a packed news conference at Atlanta Athletic Club on Wednesday. "I can feel the rush of a major championship again.

"It's a different situation. I can just feel the atmosphere. When you go into a major championship, it's just different. It's going to be fun."

When pressed for a realistic goal this week, Woods gave his standard reply.

"A 'W' (win)," he said. "Do you want me to elaborate? A nice 'W'."

A win for Woods, who is without a victory of any kind since 2009, a major triumph since 2008 and a PGA Championship since 2007, would be a surprise however.

While the 14-times major winner would never express anything less than victory as his aim, it was clear from his reflections on Wednesday that his goals have been lowered.

Asked what it would take for this year to be considered a success, Woods talked not of results but of his fitness.

'A BIG ONE'

"I'm finally healthy, so that's a big one," he said. "I haven't been in a while, so that's something I'm very excited about finally, that I can come out here and just play and have fun again.

"I was always trying to block out pain. That's not a lot of fun to play through that. It's nice to have a kind of bounce in my step again and walk around these hills and not have to worry about hills."

But would it take a win for him to really view the year as a success on the golf course? Apparently not.

"It would be nice," Woods said. "I mean, that's the goal is to win every tournament I play in, so that's not going to change, but I think the first thing is I had to get healthy in order to get back to that level".

Woods showed glimpses of his old self in his only major appearance so far this year at the Masters but he was hampered by leg injuries at Augusta National which eventually resulted in him pulling out of the Players Championship in May.

However, he now believes that the absence of pain will allow him to be more patient with his game.

"I was frustrated early in the year because -- especially at the Masters ... because I just wasn't feeling well," said the world number 30 who has undergone four surgeries on his left knee during his career.

"But now that I'm healthy, it's so much easier to be more patient because I feel good. I have way more energy because I'm not trying to block out pain and trying to ignore that. I can just go out there and just play golf.

"I've been away from the game for a while, but I'm starting to get the feel of hitting shots and how far the ball is going and just getting that more and more target awareness that just comes from just playing in tournament golf.

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)