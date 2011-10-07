By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN MARTIN, California
SAN MARTIN, California Oct 6 Tiger Woods came
into this week's Frys.com Open with lofty hopes after finally
regaining full fitness but the former world number one was
betrayed by woeful putting in Thursday's opening round.
Making his first PGA Tour appearance in almost two months
in a Fall Series event which generally attracts journeymen
players and wide-eyed rookies, Woods struggled on the greens on
the way to a two-over-par 73.
The 14-times major winner missed two short birdie putts,
one from six feet and the other from just four, before ending a
difficult day of scoring at a wet, ultra-long CordeValle Golf
Club six strokes off the lead.
"That's probably one of the worst putting rounds I've ever
had," a frustrated Woods told reporters after recording two
bogeys, two birdies and a double-bogey at the par-five 12th.
"I just had a hard time hitting my (putting) stroke, and
then I started altering it. I started losing confidence in it
because I wasn't hitting my line, so it was just a downward
spiral.
"I think I'm going to go put some lead tape on it (the
putter) and see if maybe I can get a little bit more mass. It's
always worked in the past."
Woods, who has not competed since he missed the cut at the
PGA Championship in August, totalled 27 putts after hitting
just nine greens in regulation and made only one in excess of
six feet, a 12-footer to save par at the 10th.
Adding insult to injury, he was outscored by his playing
partners as 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen carded
a 71 and Patrick Cantlay, the world's top amateur, a 69.
"I'm just playing to get competitive and win a golf
tournament," said Woods, who has not triumphed anywhere since
the 2009 Australian Masters.
"It's about going out there and playing, and right now I'm
six (shots) back. I need to put together a good round tomorrow
and gradually piece my way back into the tournament."
ENCOURAGING START
Woods made an encouraging start under overcast skies,
finding the fairway off the tee at the par-four first and
hitting a superb approach to three feet, prompting cries of
"Nice shot Tiger" from the gallery crammed around the green.
He coolly knocked in the birdie putt to get into welcome
red (sub-par) numbers.
However, Woods bogeyed the par-four second after finding a
fairway bunker off the tee and then taking two shots to escape
the front right greenside bunker.
Worse was to follow at the par-three third where he missed
the green long, chipped back to three feet and horseshoed out
with his par putt after hitting the right edge of the cup.
With huge galleries watching his every move, Woods failed
to build any momentum and he missed a six-foot birdie putt at
the par-five ninth to reach the turn in one-over 36 -- five
strokes off the pace.
Though he sank a clutch par putt from 12 feet at the 10th
to remain at one over, he squandered a golden birdie chance at
the par-three 11th where his four-footer slid past the right
edge.
As the rain began to intensify, Woods made a complete mess
of the par-five 12th, double-bogeying the hole after driving
into the left rough and pulling his second shot into a hazard
before taking a penalty drop.
He birdied the par-five 15th after ending up just short of
the green in two shots but failed to make up any further ground
over the closing stretch in late afternoon sunshine.
"I hit some bad shots, yes, but also I hit some really good
ones," said Woods, whose world ranking has slipped to 51st
following his struggle for form and fitness over the last two
years.
"I was very pleased at the shots I was hitting most of the
day, but I got nothing out of the round on the greens. Whatever
momentum I could have gotten by hitting good shots, I just
missed putts."
