By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 13 David Toms revived
memories of his breakthrough victory in the 2001 PGA
Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club as he charged into
contention for this year's edition at the same venue.
The 44-year-old American scorched the treacherous back nine
in a sizzling five-under-par 30 on Saturday, earning him a
best-of-the-day five-under 65 in the season's final major.
Ten years after Toms claimed his only major title with a
one-stroke victory over compatriot Phil Mickelson here, he
ended the third round five strokes off the lead with a
two-under total of 208.
"I hit a lot of quality shots but really didn't get
anything going at all," Toms told reporters of his quiet
outward nine of level-par 35.
"Then I got back there on No. 12, hit the green in two and
made a long eagle putt. I drove the next green off the tee when
they had the tees up and two-putted for birdie there."
The straight-hitting American enjoyed a major slice of
fortune when he holed out from a greenside bunker to birdie the
par-four 14th.
"I could have made bogey or double pretty easily there, and
to hole a bunker shot and make birdie, that was a bonus," he
said with a smile.
"The pin was on the left-hand side of the green and I was
in the far right-hand bunker so I'm guessing it was a good
40-yard bunker shot."
OUTSIDE CHANCE
Toms also birdied the brutal par-four last to give himself
an outside chance of pushing on for a second major title in
Sunday's final round.
"Obviously it will take a great round tomorrow," the
13-times PGA Tour winner said. "That was my goal of the day was
to have a good round. I didn't know it was going to be a great
round.
"I just wanted to have a good round to give myself a chance
to have that hot round tomorrow, maybe like (Steve) Stricker
did the first day (with 63) to have a chance.
"If I can have one of those days, I certainly will be in
the mix."
On Saturday, however, Toms enjoyed repeated flashbacks on
the back nine of his 2001 triumph as he surged up the PGA
Championship leaderboard.
"People were saying stuff in the crowd ... I had a lot of
memories for sure," he said. "But the golf course is different
now. It is much more demanding, so I have to play extremely
well (tomorrow)."
