JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 10 Jhonattan Vegas has enjoyed a dizzyingly successful rookie season on the PGA Tour and it will become even more memorable for him on Thursday when he competes in his first PGA Championship.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan has made only one previous appearance in the majors, at the Masters in April when he missed the cut, and he is champing at the bit to tee off in the opening round at Atlanta Athletic Club.

"I am really excited for this week," Vegas told Reuters on a sun-baked Wednesday afternoon while wrapping up his preparations for the season's final major.

"And it's even better going in as a PGA Tour winner. A major championship is always fun to play, it's always great. I am ready and it should be a fun week."

Vegas, who became the first rookie to win the PGA Tour's Bob Hope Classic in more than a half-century with a playoff victory in January, took an instant liking to the Atlanta Athletic Club layout.

"I had heard great things about this course and I really enjoy it," said the Venezuelan, whose beefy build has helped him become one of the longest hitters on the tour.

"It should be fun. Playing long courses is always fun for me but on major championship courses it is all about making putts and getting it up and down at the right times. Hopefully I will be ready for it tomorrow."

Life swiftly changed for Vegas in January when his PGA Tour breakthrough sparked jubilant celebration in his baseball-mad homeland.

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez put aside his mockery of golf as a "bourgeois" sport in a TV address to congratulate his young compatriot for winning a PGA title in only his fifth start on the U.S. circuit.

SHARPER PROFILE

Vegas, who is now based in Austin, Texas, also earned the respect of some of the game's leading players and became a much more recognisable figure among the fans as his profile sharply rose.

"My life has certainly changed since the Hope and I now have to handle more media requests and stuff like that," said Vegas. "But I'm still the same guy doing the same things.

"I just have higher expectations and I'm really working to be a little bit better every single day. Winning the Hope really put me into a whole different category playing with tournament winners and all that stuff.

"It gave me the chance to play in the major championships and finish pretty high in the money list and FedExCup points, which is huge for next year."

The one negative for Vegas, who signalled his rich potential when he cruised to a six-shot victory over Andres Romero at last year's Argentine Open, is a run of relatively poor form coming into this week.

He suffered a dismal stretch of six missed cuts in seven starts before and after the Masters and has finished no higher than joint 32nd since then.

"I didn't play well last week," Vegas said of his tie for 66th at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday. "When I arrived here, I needed to work on a little bit of everything, a little bit more consistency.

"I need a few more up-and-downs and a few more putts, and it's always good to hit more greens and fairways. Hopefully I should be good this week."

Vegas is scheduled to tee off at 1305 local time (1705 GMT) on Thursday in a high-profile grouping with three-times major winner Ernie Els of South Africa and American Anthony Kim.

(Editing by Rex Gowar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)