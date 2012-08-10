KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 American Scott Verplank withdrew from the PGA Championship with a hip injury on Friday, half way through his second round at the Ocean Course.

Verplank shot a three-over-par 75 in his opening round but struggled badly on Friday with two double-bogeys and two bogeys as he reached the turn in six-over 42.

The 48-year-old Texan, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour, tied for fourth place in last year's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)