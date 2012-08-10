UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 American Scott Verplank withdrew from the PGA Championship with a hip injury on Friday, half way through his second round at the Ocean Course.
Verplank shot a three-over-par 75 in his opening round but struggled badly on Friday with two double-bogeys and two bogeys as he reached the turn in six-over 42.
The 48-year-old Texan, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour, tied for fourth place in last year's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.