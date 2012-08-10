* Verplank pulls out due to hip injury

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 10 Americans Scott Verplank and Kevin Na withdrew from the PGA Championship during the second round on Friday, citing injuries.

Verplank shot a three-over-par 75 in his opening round on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort but struggled badly in strong winds on Friday with two double-bogeys and two bogeys as he reached the turn in six-over 42.

The 48-year-old Texan, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour, tied for fourth place in last year's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

South Korea-born Na, who also shot 75 on Thursday, withdrew after 13 holes due to a shoulder injury.

He had covered his front nine in level-par 36 but then slid backwards with two bogeys and two double-bogeys in his next four holes before quitting the tournament. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)