July 31 American Jimmy Walker clinched the 98th PGA Championship by one shot over Australian world number one Jason Day at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, on Sunday to compete a 2016 sweep for first-time major winners.

Born: January 16, 1979 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

BACKGROUND

* Learned the game from his father, who was a scratch golfer.

* Went on to become an All-American selection as an amateur at Baylor University in Texas.

PROFESSIONAL DAYS

* Turned professional in 2001 and made his debut on the satellite Web.com Tour at the weather-shortened Ozarks Open where he tied for 57th.

* In 2004, he became at 25 the second-youngest player to earn Web.com Tour Player of the Year honours after winning twice and finishing atop the money list with earnings of $371,346, securing his PGA Tour card in the process. Fellow American Stewart Cink was 23 when he won the award in 1999.

* Was limited to just nine events as a PGA Tour debutant in 2005 due to a neck injury he suffered in Hawaii, two days before the start of the Sony Open.

* In 2009, he made 15 of 24 cuts on the PGA Tour, highlighted by a pair of top-10 finishes, before ending the season in 125th place on the money list to retain a full exemption for 2010.

* Cemented his status as a PGA Tour player in 2011 by setting personal bests in top 10s (four), top 25s (seven), cuts made (16), FedExCup finish (50th) and money-list finish (67th).

* Produced a banner campaign on the 2013-14 PGA Tour, winning three times among his 10 top-10 finishes, earning a debut spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team and advancing to the season-ending Tour Championship for the first time.

* Maintained consistent form on the 2014-15 PGA Tour as he won two more titles (the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Texas Open) along with four other top-10s. He advanced to the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive year, ending the season ranked 16th in the standings.

* Produced three top-10s in his first 19 starts on the 2015-16 PGA Tour before winning his first major title by one shot in the weather-interrupted PGA Championship at soggy Baltusrol in Springfield, New Jersey.

PERSONAL

* Met his wife, Erin, at a Web.com Tour event in 2004, where she was a tournament volunteer. His father-in-law, Mark Stiegemeier, was the 1975 world champion in freestyle skiing. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)