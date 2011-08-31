LOS ANGELES Aug 31 One of golf's most
intriguing characters, Bubba Watson is best known for his power
hitting with a distinctive pink-shafted driver but among his
peers he is renowned for his extraordinary shot-making.
The self-taught American learned to play the game as a
youngster by hitting wiffle balls around his house, swiftly
developing the ability to cut and hook the ball at will.
Since his rookie season on the 2006 PGA Tour, left-hander
Watson has steadily established himself as one of the top
players on the circuit and yet it is his ability to conjure
shots which gives him the greatest satisfaction.
"I definitely can't hit it dead straight. I like to move it
every shot just because I feel more comfortable doing that,"
the 32-year-old from Bagdad, Florida told Reuters.
"Hitting big hooks and big cuts with irons, that's
something I can do naturally. And I hit it in the trees a lot,
so I know how to get out of trees pretty good," he added with a
flashing smile.
Ever since he first appeared on the professional tours, the
slim but loose-limbed Watson who regularly drives the ball over
310 yards has stunned fellow players with remarkable shots.
Tiger Woods vividly remembers watching him cut a one-iron
over trees and on to the green from a distance of around 320
yards at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament in Japan.
"We see him two groups ahead of us and we have a big logjam
and he pulled out iron," 14-times major winner Woods, himself a
prodigious hitter, recalled. "We heard he's long, but come on.
"All of a sudden you hear this huge roar. He pumped it on
the green. I don't have that shot. If I hit a good three-wood,
I'll probably fly it in the front bunker or bounce it in the
front bunker. Yeah, he's long."
At the PGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions in
January, Watson set tongues wagging with another breathtaking
blow -- this time a driver off the fairway from 305 yards.
Playing his second shot into the par-five 18th at the
Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii, he moved the ball
50 yards from right-to-left in the air before it bounced,
rolled and ended up 10 feet from the cup. He coolly sank the
putt for a remarkable eagle three.
WIFE'S AMAZEMENT
"He never ceases to amaze me," Watson's wife Angie, a
former professional basketball player who competes in amateur
golf at a high level, told Reuters.
"He is always pulling off something, and even more so when
we are just playing for fun because he is more keen to try
something that he maybe wouldn't try in a tournament round."
The blonde 6-foot-4 (1.93m) Canadian recalls a particularly
impressive shot which her husband produced during one of their
"fun" rounds together in Alabama.
"He had like this much of a gap to go through and I was
really worried about him getting hurt," Angie said while
placing her hands roughly a foot apart.
"But instead of swinging towards the trees, he turned
sideways and he hooked the ball about 60 yards through the air.
It was a two-iron from 270 yards and he hit it to like 10 feet
for eagle. It was amazing."
If there was one thing just over a year ago which prevented
Watson from fulfilling his abundant golfing talents, it was his
mental approach to the game.
An effusively emotional character, he repeatedly berated
himself for poor play and had a tendency to allow his mind to
wander while he was out on the course.
"My mind is now in the right spot," said Watson who has won
twice on the 2011 PGA Tour and climbed to 15th in the world
rankings. "I have a lot of confidence in my game and everything
is working in the right direction."
"The mental part of it has been the biggest thing for me
this year, that's what is keeping me together and letting me
play well. But it's definitely a work in progress. You have bad
days, you have good days."
Angie believes her husband has benefited immensely from
putting golf into its proper prospective.
"He's not living and dying by every shot as much as he used
to and he realises there are many things in life that are a lot
more important than golf," she said.
"That was spurred on by what we went through last year in
losing his dad. Along with our Christian faith, that has
allowed him to mature and grow as a person and as a player."
Watson clinched his first PGA Tour title at last year's
Travelers Championship, dedicating the win to his wife and also
to his father, Gerry, who was battling lung cancer and died
four months later.
This week he will be bidding to claim his fourth victory on
the U.S. circuit at the Deutsche Bank Championship near Boston,
the second of the tour's four lucrative playoff events.
(Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)