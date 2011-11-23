MIAMI, Nov 23 - Britain's world number three Lee
Westwood has had a change of heart and rejoined the PGA Tour for
the 2012 season.
Westwood, who last year questioned the need to play some of
the events in the States, will split his time between the
European Tour and the U.S. circuit.
"It just felt right in Ryder Cup year to commit to a full
programme in the United States," Westwood said in a statement.
Westwood's return also means he will be back at the Players
Championship after upsetting the host last year by skipping the
event, viewed in the States as the 'fifth major'.
The Englishman will also take part in the PGA Tour's
season-ending playoffs, the FedEx Cup, for the first time, as he
commits to more tournaments in the States ahead of the Ryder Cup
in September in Illinois.
"I missed The Players Championship last year when watching
it on television. It was always a scheduling issue for me.
Though the rules changed making it exempt from PGA tour
restrictions, I had already set my schedule for later in the
year in Asia. I didn't want to break any of those commitments,"
he said.
"It's a great event and one I've always enjoyed playing. The
FedEx Cup looked pretty good on TV this year. I thought it would
be great to give it a go, having never taken part," he added.
Players with a PGA Tour card are obliged to play a minimum
of 15 events in the United States and Westwood will come up
against Ryder Cup team mate Rory McIlroy in a number of those
events after he opted to return next season.
Westwood begins his American involvement at the Accenture
World Match Play in Arizona in February, the first of four World
Golf Championship events of the year, and signs off with the
FedEx Cup.
PGA Tour executive vice president Andy Pazder said: "We are
delighted to welcome back Lee as a member of the PGA Tour. He's
obviously proven himself to be one of the very best and most
consistent players in the world, and the fans of the PGA Tour
will enjoy having more opportunities to watch him compete."
