JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 9 Lee Westwood delivered a perfect example of his light-hearted approach to the majors with a PGA Championship news conference routine on Tuesday that would have done a stand-up comic proud.

The British world number two, twice a runner-up in majors and four-times a third-place finisher, provided dry wit, serious insights and superb comic timing as he spoke to the media after nine holes of practice at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Westwood said he had lost nine pounds in weight as part of a new fitness regimen and that he was especially proud of a personal weightlifting best he had recorded with a deadlift.

"354 pounds; a Chubby and a quarter," he said with a broad grin, referring to his burly manager Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler.

"If I was squatting it, I would be entering the Olympics next year in London."

The interview room erupted in loud guffaws.

After being told he had tied for 44th when the PGA Championship was last played at the venue in 2001, Westwood responded with a broad grin: "I made the cut? Really? I thought I missed the cut.

"Shows how much attention I pay. Are you sure I made the cut? Check on that. Let's have a look."

As the 2001 championship record was being checked, he added: "I don't think I made any cuts in 2001; that's what I'm really saying."

The minute Westwood was told he had indeed tied for 44th at the 2001 PGA Championship, he switched effortlessly into a mock, pre-tournament interview mode.

"I played nicely in 2001 and shot a couple of 68s. I really loved the course and I'm happy to be back," he said, again sparking widespread laughter. "Good memories."

SHARP WIT

Westwood has always been known for a sharp wit but his light-hearted demeanour this week owes much to his recent recruitment of leading sports psychologist Bob Rotella.

Together the pair have worked on making the Englishman's mind-set much freer as he continues his bid to win a long-awaited first major title.

"A lot more light-hearted and relaxed," Westwood said of his new approach to golf's four elite events. "Difficult to put into words really, other than that I am trying to play the tournament like I don't care really."

Asked whether he had perhaps put too much pressure on himself in the past when contending for major titles, Westwood replied: "I think so. It can really all just get too much and you can start to believe it.

"When you get into those positions, just enjoy it and have a free, clear mind. Play like it doesn't really mean anything. just laugh; laugh it off, really, and have fun out there."

Long regarded as one of the best players in the game from tee to green, Westwood's putting has been widely accepted as his Achilles heel.

With Rotella now helping shape his mental strategy, the Briton has also started working on a much freer putting stroke with American guru Dave Stockton.

"I just looked at what I do, and you know, I've ticked pretty much every other box," Westwood said. "And it's got me obviously to a very high level.

"To get to No. 1 in the world, you have to be doing most things right but putting would be top of the priority list with regard to room for improvement.

"Dave Stockton, I liked what I heard about him, people that had been to see him, how feel-orientated he was."

Westwood began working with Stockton before last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, reaping instant reward as he went on to tie for ninth with final scores of 68 and 65. This week would be a perfect time to build on that with a major victory.

