AKRON, Ohio Aug 7 While Adam Scott celebrated
the biggest victory of his career at the WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational on Sunday, his caddie Steve Williams took a few
verbal jabs at his former employer Tiger Woods.
New Zealander Williams described Australian Scott's
four-shot victory at Firestone Country Club as the most
satisfying of his career, despite having previously won 13
majors in tandem with Woods.
Williams also took issue with the manner of his firing by
Woods on July 3, saying the split had been conducted over the
phone and not face-to-face as his former employer has said.
"It's the most satisfying win I've ever had, there's no two
ways about it," Williams told reporters after Scott had clinched
his first World Golf Championships (WGC) title with a flawless
five-under-par 65.
"The fans have been unbelievable. It's the greatest week of
my life caddying and I sincerely mean that."
Williams, who has previously caddied for topline players
including Australian Greg Norman and American Raymond Floyd, was
stunned when Woods abruptly decided to end a highly successful
relationship dating back to 1999.
The New Zealander was axed after the AT&T National at
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, although the split was not made
public until after the July 14-17 British Open to limit any
distraction for Scott.
Williams later broke his own silence in an interview with
New Zealand television, saying he was "very disappointed" and
felt he had wasted two years of his life with Woods having been
sidelined for long stretches by leg injuries.
"I was absolutely shocked that I got the boot to be honest
with you," Williams, 47, said on Sunday. I've caddied for the
guy for 12 years, I've been incredibly loyal to the guy and I
got short-shrifted."
CADDIE SPLIT
During the build-up to this week's event at Firestone, Woods
explained during a news conference how he had parted company
with Williams.
"We had a nice conversation," the 14-times major winner
said. "We did it after he completed play at AT&T National up in
the boardroom. It was a tough conversation but we said what we
needed to say to each other face-to-face and man-to-man."
Williams, who has now been on Scott's bag for four
tournaments in a row, disagreed.
"I was told on the phone that we need to take a break and,
in caddie lingo, that means you're fired, simple as that," he
said.
"At the AT&T the details of why I was fired were discussed,
and that's for my own personal stuff."
As Scott flawlessly played his way to a commanding victory
on a hot afternoon at Firestone, Williams received almost as
many cheers from the fans as his new employer.
"The people here have been absolutely astounding," Williams
said. "This is a tournament that I've been to I don't know how
many times.
"I caddied here for Greg, caddied here for Raymond, caddied
here for Tiger, so I've been here a lot. This is a local town
tournament and I would be willing to say 80, 90 percent of the
people that attend this tournament come every year.
'They know all the players, they know all the caddies, they
know all the volunteers. It was just sensational."
