LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 16 After dropping out of sight, Mark Wilson suddenly popped back up on radar screens on Friday by grabbing a share of the second round lead at the BMW Championship and sparking talk of Player of the Year honours.

American Wilson had been part of the Player of the Year conversation before Friday, but not since early this season when he got his PGA Tour campaign off to a Tiger Woods-like start with two wins in his first three events.

However, the middle part of his season was less memorable, particularly at the big events as Wilson missed the cut at the Masters, the Players Championship and the U.S. Open to fade from view.

Suddenly, he was no longer the player in hot demand and he slipped more or less unnoticed into Cog Hill Golf and Country Club this week for the third of four FedExCup playoff events as a forgotten man in the Player of the Year chase.

"I was obviously doing more of these things (media commitments) and people wanted to talk to me before tournaments started but it died down quick," Wilson told reporters.

"I still was leading the FedExCup into April, and I got more TV time. I still feel like I'm a little under the radar.

"I don't think I'm a player that people talk about at the beginning of the week at all as a favourite but hopefully I can keep playing like this and I'll change that."

Even before Friday's second round, Wilson was getting plenty of attention from the galleries having lived in suburban Chicago where Cog Hill was his home club for a while.

PAID DIVIDENDS

That familiarity has paid dividends this week, with Wilson carding solid rounds of six-under-par 65 and five-under 66 to join Britain's Justin Rose at the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend.

"I don't feel like I've played it a ton but just enough that I don't really have to look at the yardage book too much," said Wilson, who estimated he has played 100 rounds at Cog Hill.

"I know how to get here in the morning, and it just is very simple. I feel very comfortable, probably the most of any tournament during the year."

With no player having won more than two PGA Tour events this season, Wilson is confident he belongs in any Player of the Year discussion.

However, he is also aware that in golf, as in any sport, it all boils down to results -- especially recent results.

Consequently, Wilson knows he will need a big finish on Sunday, and again next week at East Lake, if he is to have any chance of claiming Player of the Year honours and the $10 million bonus for finishing atop the FedExCup point standings.

"People think about what have you done lately on the PGA Tour all the time," Wilson said. "Those wins early obviously count just as much as say a win at Greensboro or something like that.

"I'm hoping to have bookends to the year, two to start and two to finish. That would put me with the most wins of anybody and then going into East Lake, if I can get another one there, I think I would have a good argument.

"But that's a lot of ifs. There are a lot of good players out there but I feel like I am playing very close to the same form I had when I started the year."

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)