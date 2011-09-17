By Steve Keating
LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 16
LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 16 After dropping out of
sight, Mark Wilson suddenly popped back up on radar screens on
Friday by grabbing a share of the second round lead at the BMW
Championship and sparking talk of Player of the Year honours.
American Wilson had been part of the Player of the Year
conversation before Friday, but not since early this season
when he got his PGA Tour campaign off to a Tiger Woods-like
start with two wins in his first three events.
However, the middle part of his season was less memorable,
particularly at the big events as Wilson missed the cut at the
Masters, the Players Championship and the U.S. Open to fade
from view.
Suddenly, he was no longer the player in hot demand and he
slipped more or less unnoticed into Cog Hill Golf and Country
Club this week for the third of four FedExCup playoff events as
a forgotten man in the Player of the Year chase.
"I was obviously doing more of these things (media
commitments) and people wanted to talk to me before tournaments
started but it died down quick," Wilson told reporters.
"I still was leading the FedExCup into April, and I got
more TV time. I still feel like I'm a little under the radar.
"I don't think I'm a player that people talk about at the
beginning of the week at all as a favourite but hopefully I can
keep playing like this and I'll change that."
Even before Friday's second round, Wilson was getting
plenty of attention from the galleries having lived in suburban
Chicago where Cog Hill was his home club for a while.
PAID DIVIDENDS
That familiarity has paid dividends this week, with Wilson
carding solid rounds of six-under-par 65 and five-under 66 to
join Britain's Justin Rose at the top of the leaderboard going
into the weekend.
"I don't feel like I've played it a ton but just enough
that I don't really have to look at the yardage book too much,"
said Wilson, who estimated he has played 100 rounds at Cog
Hill.
"I know how to get here in the morning, and it just is very
simple. I feel very comfortable, probably the most of any
tournament during the year."
With no player having won more than two PGA Tour events
this season, Wilson is confident he belongs in any Player of
the Year discussion.
However, he is also aware that in golf, as in any sport, it
all boils down to results -- especially recent results.
Consequently, Wilson knows he will need a big finish on
Sunday, and again next week at East Lake, if he is to have any
chance of claiming Player of the Year honours and the $10
million bonus for finishing atop the FedExCup point standings.
"People think about what have you done lately on the PGA
Tour all the time," Wilson said. "Those wins early obviously
count just as much as say a win at Greensboro or something like
that.
"I'm hoping to have bookends to the year, two to start and
two to finish. That would put me with the most wins of anybody
and then going into East Lake, if I can get another one there,
I think I would have a good argument.
"But that's a lot of ifs. There are a lot of good players
out there but I feel like I am playing very close to the same
form I had when I started the year."
