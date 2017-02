KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 12 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy captured the second major title of his career with a runaway eight-shot victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

The 23-year-old McIlroy, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a flawless six-under-par 66 that gave him a 13-under total of 275 in the year's last major. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)